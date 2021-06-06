tiempo

Tiempo: Lin-Manuel Miranda previews 'In the Heights'

Tiempo: Lin-Manuel Miranda previews the film 'In the Heights'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, with public school students set to wrap up at the end of the month and college students already on their summer break, we are setting our sights on the arts.

Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education has several events coming up to help drive the economic engine in the south Bronx.

Many businesses in that borough have suffered tremendously during the pandemic.

The organization hopes the multiple events will increase foot traffic and bring more people.

Joe Torres spoke to Director of Creative Arts ProgramsGail Heidel the collective efforts to revitalize the Bronx.

Plus, we have a special preview of what will surely be a hit movie, "In the Heights."

Joe talks to Boricua superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda about his new production.

It's a film about the dreams and struggles of so many Latinos.

The movie is centered in Washington Heights, where Miranda grew up.

Finally, we head to New Jersey where live theatre is back.

Joe discusses the Hispanic Theater Festival, with the event's founder.

