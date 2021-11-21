Tiempo: Latinos make history in Westchester County elections, new partnership supporting youth art

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, several young Westchester Latinos made history on election day.They are the first elected Latinos to the town councils of Mount Kisco and Bedford.The two victories highlight the changing demographics in the county and the growing power of the Latino community.Joe Torres speaks to Andres Castillo-Quintana and Karine Patiño about what their wins mean for Latinos and voters in their respective towns.Plus, we are in the middle of Puerto Rican Heritage Month and the celebration continues.Chocolate Cortes, a Boricua and Dominican family-owned chocolate manufacturing company, and la Borinqueña, the first female Latina comic book superhero, have partnered up for a good cause.They created some special-edition hot chocolate bars that are available for purchase, a great holiday gift.Proceeds from those sales will support youth art programs with the mission to educate and inspire kids.Joe talks to Carlos Cortes, Executive Director of the Chocolate Cortes brand, and Edgardo Miranda Rodriguez, creator and illustrator of la Borinqueña comic book hero.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.