Tiempo: New tool supports New York's Spanish-speaking workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the New York State Department of Labor has a new social media account en español.Spanish-speakers can now receive the latest information on job and training opportunities, worker rights, worker protections and much more.It's part of the labor department's push to help more Spanish speaking New Yorkers.We spoke to Roberta Reardon, the New York State Department of Labor Commissioner, about the outreach.Plus, Kolstein Music, a Long Island company that's been making musical instruments like violins and cellos for decades now has a Latino leading the company.We first introduced you to Manny Alvarez a few months ago.He got his first job at Kolstein's making those instruments, now he's the man in charge of the company.And he wants to give more musical exposure to other Latinos.To help him do that, we revisit our interview with the gifted musician and craftsman.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.