Tiempo: NYC summer job youth program expanding, "Made in Puerto Rico" goes to D.C.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo we talk to the creators of "Made in Puerto Rico," a one-man comedy show about family, music, and cultural identity.The show was an off-Broadway hit before the pandemic, and now it's back and it heads to the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.And we learn more about New York City's summer youth employment program. This year the program is expanding and will have about 100,000 summer job opportunities available for people ages 14 to 24.The expansion is a part of the city's plan to keep the youth engaged and active during the summer months when crime increases.We spoke to Eddie Silverio from the Catholic Charities Community Services Alianza Youth Division all about the program's expansion and what it means for his organization.