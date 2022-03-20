tiempo

Tiempo: NJ workers win wage theft case against employer who paid them less than $5 an hour

Tiempo: NJ workers win wage theft case against employer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo we speak to an attorney who helped Latino workers in New Jersey win their lawsuit for unpaid wages.

The case was one of the first brought under a newly expanded wage theft law in the garden state.

Some of the employees worked six or seven days a week, typically 11 hours a day, for less than $5 an hour.

And we talk with the Consul General of El Salvador in New York to talk about the services available to the Salvadorian community here.

The consulate is now offering extended weekend hours of operation and a mobile consulate will be up and running soon.

