Society

Thousands raised for Navy veteran after TikTok video on his broken scooter goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands raised for Navy vet after viral broken scooter video

A 79-year-old scooter-riding Navy veteran is the latest TikTok star.

Kenny Jary made his debut recently but only became famous when his scooter broke down.

He posted a video about it and that's when it took off. He was hoping to raise a few hundred dollars, but within hours users had contributed $5,000.

Kenny now has more than 650,000 followers. "I didn't even think it would it get a thousand dollars? You know. And look what happened famous, you know," he said.

The GoFundMe account has surpassed $90,000.

Besides the scooter, Kenny will use the money to pay down some debt and help fellow vets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videonavyveteranstiktoku.s. & worldveteran
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Manhunt resumes for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito autopsy planned
Explosion on subway after bicycle tossed onto tracks in NYC
Distraught man jumps from building, lands on victim, killing them both
3 charged in Carmine's assault claim racial bias; Eatery releases vids
COVID Update: 1 million kids infected in the past 5 weeks
Man caught on camera allegedly sexually abusing ice cream store worker
'It makes me mad': Man speaks out after he was beaten, robbed in NYC
Show More
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Hochul, de Blasio roll out new plans to address climate change
Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular with bigger show
More TOP STORIES News