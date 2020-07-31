Arts & Entertainment

Goodbye Tim Fleischer! Legendary reporter retiring after 35 years at Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It is a bittersweet day in the Eyewitness News family, as we say farewell to our friend and colleague Tim Fleischer after a legendary 35-year run at Channel 7.

He joined the Eyewitness News team in February of 1985, and his insightful reporting and unique storytelling led to a storied career as one of the longest-tenured reporters in the market and a mainstay on televisions throughout the Tri-State Area.

Following a four-year run as anchor of "Eyewitness News This Morning" and a year of anchoring the weekend newscasts, Tim followed his heart back to the streets he loves. Since then, he's provided some of the best reporting of our area's biggest stories.

We are sad, of course, and will miss him, but we are also happy for him and wish him well as he begins this new journey in his life.

The affection and respect viewers have for Tim have come through in comments we are getting on our Instagram post, and it's hard to think of Eyewitness News without the great Tim Fleischer.

He has been a trusted presence in all our living rooms and is a beloved friend and colleague in the newsroom and out in the field.

He's done it all -- anchoring, reporting on the biggest stories of the day, and doing it all in a manner that makes him one of the greats in the business.

Friday may be his last day at Eyewitness News, but his impact on our family and in our industry will be remembered for years to come.

Thank you, Tim, for 35 amazing years, a legendary run.

We will miss you, and we wish you the best in your well-deserved retirement.









----------
