Time WarnerCenter evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Time Warner Center in Manhattan.

The building has been evacuated.

Columbus Circle and West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

According to police, someone phoned in a threat stating there were five bombs placed throughout Time Warner Center.

Security has swept the building and did not find anything.

