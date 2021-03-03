Little boy dresses up as Meteorologist Lee Goldberg to read to class

Schools around our area are celebrating with different activities to encourage children to read.
At Cliffwood Elementary in Matawan, New Jersey, students got to dress up as their favorite celebrity to read to the class.
6-year-old Timmy Przywara chose to dress up as Eyewitness News Meteorologist Lee Goldberg!
