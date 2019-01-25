New Jersey toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy

(Fort Lee Police Department)

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey came to the rescue of a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy.

Luckily for little Luca, Fort Lee police Sergeant Rick Hernandez is a veteran at getting people out of tough situation.

The Fort Lee Police department posted pictures of the rescue.

The responses are a combination of thanking Sgt Hernandez and commenting on how adorable Luca is, despite the pickle he got himself in.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuetoddlerFort LeeBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
1 dead, 20 injured after bus crash in NJ
Mom accused of catfishing underage boys to get explicit videos
Shutdown Day 35: McConnell, Schumer talk after 2 plans fail
LI teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
Show More
Lyft driver rescues 2-year-old wandering in frigid temps
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
CT school bus aide accused of assaulting teen with autism
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
More News