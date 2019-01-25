FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in New Jersey came to the rescue of a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy.
Luckily for little Luca, Fort Lee police Sergeant Rick Hernandez is a veteran at getting people out of tough situation.
The Fort Lee Police department posted pictures of the rescue.
The responses are a combination of thanking Sgt Hernandez and commenting on how adorable Luca is, despite the pickle he got himself in.
