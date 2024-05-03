Broadway's biggest stars reflect on 2024 Tony nominations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tony Award nominations were announced this week and in a crowded Broadway season, a total of 28 shows earned a nod or more.

This year's crop of nominees, including superstar Alicia Keys, flocked to Midtown to celebrate.

This Broadway season saw 36 new shows vying for theater's top honors - among them were "The Outsiders," "Suffs," "Merrily We Roll Along," and "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club."

While the 77th annual Tony Awards are still weeks away, the contenders got together in New York City for some celebration and conversation.

Leading this year's nominee pack on the musical side is Keys' semi-autobiographical show "Hell's Kitchen."

Keys worked on the show for 13 years, long before she even gave birth to her firstborn, Egypt.

"This show, 'Hell's Kitchen,' is older than Egypt, it's a whole new beginning," she said.

"The Outsiders" follows with 12 nominations and "Cabaret" has nine.

Eddie Redmayne said he loves Broadway.

"For all the glamour and the theatricality, you live like a monk," Redmayne said. "You drink water, I go to sleep the second I can."

Liev Schreiber said he grew up on the Lower East Side and his mother was a cab driver.

"I started making films so I could support my mom, for me, that was making it," he said.

