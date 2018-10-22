Swiss tourist charged after accidentally crashing drone into Midtown building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A tourist from Switzerland has been charged after allegedly crashing his drone into a building in Midtown Manhattan.

Police say 29-year-old Paolo Prosetti was flying a drone just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when it crashed through a 21st floor window at 1700 Broadway.

Officers took Prosetti into custody on Monday morning when he arrived at the building to retrieve his drone.

Prosetti is charged with violating a city administrative code.

