A tourist from Switzerland has been charged after allegedly crashing his drone into a building in Midtown Manhattan.Police say 29-year-old Paolo Prosetti was flying a drone just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when it crashed through a 21st floor window at 1700 Broadway.Officers took Prosetti into custody on Monday morning when he arrived at the building to retrieve his drone.Prosetti is charged with violating a city administrative code.