Tractor trailer crash shuts down all lanes on highway in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A horrific crash involving several cars and a tractor trailer shut down a highway in New Jersey on Tuesday.News Copter 7 was over the crash that appeared to involve three cars and a tractor trailer on Route 280 in Newark.The Newark Department of Safety says that all lanes were being closed to traffic at Route 280 near exit 13. Traffic is exiting at First Street.Video of the scene showed one car which appeared to take the brunt of the damage, while two other cars and the tractor trailer all sustained damage.There is no word yet on any injuries or the conditions of the drivers.The Department of Safety urges anyone with information regarding any criminal activities to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).----------