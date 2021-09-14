Tractor trailer crash shuts down all lanes on highway in Newark

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Tractor trailer crash shuts down all lanes on highway in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A horrific crash involving several cars and a tractor trailer shut down a highway in New Jersey on Tuesday.

News Copter 7 was over the crash that appeared to involve three cars and a tractor trailer on Route 280 in Newark.

The Newark Department of Safety says that all lanes were being closed to traffic at Route 280 near exit 13. Traffic is exiting at First Street.

Video of the scene showed one car which appeared to take the brunt of the damage, while two other cars and the tractor trailer all sustained damage.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the conditions of the drivers.

The Department of Safety urges anyone with information regarding any criminal activities to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countycar crashtractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Judge halts part of NY vaccine mandate for health care workers
Police ID suspected shooter in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Ida recovery: City Council holds hearing on preventing storm damage
Officer hurt in domestic incident, husband in custody after shooting
Glen Cove looking to offer ferry service to Manhattan in 2022
Show More
Arrests show organized crime is 'alive and well' in NYC, FBI says
NY school district faces bus driver shortage as students return
NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate
Broadway's comeback: 4 hit musicals raise the curtain Tuesday
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
More TOP STORIES News