Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A tractor-trailer slammed into a market in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of carnage and injuring at least three people.

The crash happened at Glory's Market in the 500 block of Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

The corner of the store was completely demolished, with the truck coming to rest in the debris.

Police say the truck was involved in a crash with a car, causing it to veer into the store. The car, with front-end damage, could be seen nearby.

Three people from inside the story were taken to the hospital, though there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

