1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving a delivery truck and a sedan has left one person dead and two others injured on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened before 6 a.m. Monday in the southbound truck lanes about one mile south of Exit 12 in Carteret.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a delivery van which had skidded off the right shoulder onto some grass, and a heavily damaged white Mercedes sedan in the left shoulder.Multiple first responders were on the scene.Eyewitness News is told one person in the Mercedes did not survive.There was no immediate word what led to the crash.Traffic was backed up in the southbound truck lanes, with two lanes getting by the scene.Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as it becomes available.