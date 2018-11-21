1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash and fire on Brooklyn Bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4731948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: NewsCopter7 was over the crash Wednesday morning.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

Four cars crashed and exploded in flames on the Brooklyn Bridge.The vehicles collided on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.The cars caught fire as a result of the crash.One person was killed and five others injured.Firefighters are putting out the blaze.