1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash and fire on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) --Four cars crashed and exploded in flames on the Brooklyn Bridge.
The vehicles collided on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The cars caught fire as a result of the crash.
One person was killed and five others injured.
Firefighters are putting out the blaze.
#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA— FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018
