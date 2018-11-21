TRAFFIC

1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash and fire on Brooklyn Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on the fiery crash that killed one person.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Four cars crashed and exploded in flames on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The vehicles collided on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The cars caught fire as a result of the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: NewsCopter7 was over the crash Wednesday morning.



One person was killed and five others injured.

Firefighters are putting out the blaze.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashbrooklyn bridgecar fireNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Millions take to roads, rails and skies as holiday getaway begins
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-287
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
More Traffic
Top Stories
Deaths of 4 in Colts Neck mansion fire believed homicide
Prosecution vows retrial in Karina Vetrano murder case
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Millions take to roads, rails and skies as holiday getaway begins
2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Bronx nightclub
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Man chased, stabbed several times in Bronx robbery
Dow falls 550 points, dragged down by Target and concerns over retail
Show More
Trump defies calls to punish prince for Khashoggi's death
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
Police: Man stabs 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in Long Island home
1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York found safe
More News