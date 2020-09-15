1 killed in head-on crash on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.
One of the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.
It happened eastbound near exit 29 at Hicksville Road.
All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.
A police investigation into the crash is underway.
