1 killed in head-on crash on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.

One of the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

It happened eastbound near exit 29 at Hicksville Road.

All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.

A police investigation into the crash is underway.

