12 injured when trash truck overturns on outbound side of Lincoln Tunnel

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Twelve people were injured when a sanitation truck went out of control, crashed through guardrails and overturned in the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City.The crash involving multiple vehicles happened around 1:00 p.m. off the Palisade Avenue overpass on Wednesday afternoon and brought traffic to a halt.Apparently the Department of Public Works truck lost control on 32nd Street and slammed into several vehicles before going over the edge of the road.A witness said the truck teetered like a seesaw before it finally fell onto the highway.At least seven people were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, one person was taken to Palisades Meridian Health and four people were taken to Hoboken University Medical Center. They were all said to be stable.Crews were able to upright the garbage truck around 5:30 p.m. and clear it from the scene by 7 p.m.Outbound Lincoln Tunnel traffic was closed for hours after the crash but reopened once the DPW truck was removed. Delays were expected through the evening.Commuters were strongly encouraged to use the Holland Tunnel or George Washington Bridge as an alternate route.The incident caused gridlock in Manhattan during rush hour. Traffic on the New York side of the Holland Tunnel was backed up for hours as the approach to the tunnel was backed up all the way to Times Square at 6 p.m."The biggest thing is to make sure the roadway is safe, that the bridge is intact, New Jersey DOT is in place to make sure that is in fact the case and as soon as we can get the accident cleared up we can open up the roadway, but we're working diligently to make that happen but we have to make sure that safety is of the utmost importance," said Emilio Gonzalez with Port Authority Police.Officials suspended bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal for several hours, but limited service later resumed. Commuters were advised to expect delays.NJ Transit Rail, PATH, and NY Waterways are cross-honoring for bus passengers. NY Waterways was experiencing high passenger volumes and delays were reported on all routes.Due to the closure at Port Authority, commuters experienced overcrowded conditions at Penn Station and on trains as well.It is not yet clear what sparked the crash. Witnesses said the driver's brakes failed. The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.----------