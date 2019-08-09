14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 14th Street Busway will not go into effect on Monday, after an appellate court but the brakes on the plan, the DOT confirmed.
The busway would have allowed the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues.
The DOT says the plan will now be on hold indefinitely.
