EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA has issued at least 1,500 warnings to drivers who illegally stood in bus lanes just one week after installing cameras along a Manhattan bus route.
The agency said it installed hundreds of fixed-post and bus-mounted cameras along the M15 bus route, which from East Harlem, along First Avenue, and into Lower Manhattan.
The camera system is designed to catch vehicles that block bus lanes and therefore speed up bus service. The M15, for example, averages just 4.8 miles an hour, barely faster than a brisk walking pace.
While drivers may cross into the bus lane to make turns at intersections, these cameras will automatically capture any vehicle that's standing in a bus lane or at a bus stop for more than five minutes.
At the moment, the city is only issuing warnings but will begin handing out fines to violating drivers. After this 60-day grace period, fines will range from $50 to $250.
By the end of November, the M14 select bus, which runs crosstown via 14th Street, and the B44 select bus, which runs from Williamsburg to Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, will have
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1,500 warnings issued to New York City bus lane blocks 1 week after cameras installed along M15 bus route
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News