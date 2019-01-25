2 dead in high-speed crash in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash in Newark, New Jersey.
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.
Eyewitness News is told two vehicles collided, striking a parked car, a house and two light poles.
Both ended up crashing into the side of a home. One overturned.
Two occupants were entrapped in the vehicles. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Newark officials examined the building after the crash and have determined it to be structurally unsound due to the impact of the crash.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
