TRAFFIC

2 dead in high-speed crash in Newark, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has details on the high-speed crash which left two people dead.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash in Newark, New Jersey.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.

Eyewitness News is told two vehicles collided, striking a parked car, a house and two light poles.

Both ended up crashing into the side of a home. One overturned.

Two occupants were entrapped in the vehicles. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.



Newark officials examined the building after the crash and have determined it to be structurally unsound due to the impact of the crash.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesNew JerseyEssex CountyNewark
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NYC announces crackdown on illegal parking in bus lanes
MTA board postpones fare hike vote to consider alternatives
Broken pipe sends water cascading onto Metro-North tracks
NYC water main break prompts L train service suspension
More Traffic
Top Stories
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
Police: Teacher sexually assaulted girl, 10, on Long Island
1 dead, 20 injured after bus crash in NJ
Police chase ends in crash, intense manhunt in the Bronx
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead, father says
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
$238M NYC penthouse becomes most expensive home in US
Show More
Pedestrian killed, state trooper hurt in LI highway accidents
LI couple accused of stealing $185K from uncle who had stroke
Boy Scout, 14, helps first responders rescue man from ice
Supervisor charged with stealing kitchen items from NYCHA project
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
More News