2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

Truck crash closes section of LIE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway in North Hills, Nassau County.

The accident happened at 5:05 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass.

A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.



The driver and sole passenger of the box truck, both male, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road for hours as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wrecked truck.

The Nassau County Police Homicide squad is investigating the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788.

All callers will remain anonymous.

