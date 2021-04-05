2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

The accident happened at 5:05 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass.
A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.
The driver and sole passenger of the box truck, both male, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road for hours as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wrecked truck.
The Nassau County Police Homicide squad is investigating the incident.
Detectives are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788.
All callers will remain anonymous.
ALSO READ | Rapper DMX still on life support following heart attack
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip