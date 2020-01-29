2 hurt when truck overturns, slams into home in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A truck involved in an accident overturned and slammed into a home in Queens Wednesday morning.It happened around 11:30 a.m. on 116th Avenue in St. Albans, leaving debris strewn across the lawns of two homes.Authorities say the incident started as a two-vehicle crash.Two people were taken to North Shore University Hospital with unknown injuries.Police are investigating the cause of the accident.----------