2 rice cookers on subway platform deemed 'safe' in Lower Manhattan

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad has cleared both devices found earlier this morning at Fulton Center.



Thank you @NYPDCT for the quick response and everyone who kept calm through this.



An investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/CJJA8jdu9i — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two rice cookers found on the Fulton Street subway platform in Lower Manhattan were deemed "safe."The items were placed 25 feet apart on the platform. Subway service was disrupted for about an hour starting at 7:20 a.m. Friday as the bomb squad investigated.They gave the situation the "all clear" around 8:20 a.m.Governor Cuomo suggested during a radio show Friday morning that the cookers were deliberately left there. "The suspicion is they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Cuomo said.A third cooker was also found next to a trash can at 7th Avenue and West 16th Street shortly after the first investigation ended. It was also deemed safe. Police say that cooker was actually trash and not connected to the other two found in Lower Manhattan.As a result of the earlier investigation, there are still delays for 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z train service.No injuries were reported.