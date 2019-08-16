Traffic

2 rice cookers on subway platform deemed 'safe' in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two rice cookers found on the Fulton Street subway platform in Lower Manhattan were deemed "safe."

The items were placed 25 feet apart on the platform. Subway service was disrupted for about an hour starting at 7:20 a.m. Friday as the bomb squad investigated.

They gave the situation the "all clear" around 8:20 a.m.





Governor Cuomo suggested during a radio show Friday morning that the cookers were deliberately left there. "The suspicion is they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Cuomo said.

A third cooker was also found next to a trash can at 7th Avenue and West 16th Street shortly after the first investigation ended. It was also deemed safe. Police say that cooker was actually trash and not connected to the other two found in Lower Manhattan.

As a result of the earlier investigation, there are still delays for 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z train service.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citylower manhattanmtasubwaysuspicious packagesuspicious object
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Construction to begin on 42nd Street Shuttle train
AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Woodstock at 50: Celebrate with look back at history
Show More
Newark lead water crisis: Group fighting for more bottled water
Police investigate graffiti at shrine in Manorville
Governor's initial is missing, new bridge signs getting fixed
5 charged in retail fraud ring accused of stealing over $500,000
Former Giants WR Victor Cruz unveils new aquatic center in Paterson
More TOP STORIES News