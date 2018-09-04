2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge set to open Saturday

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the second span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, will open to traffic this Saturday.
The governor made the announcement Tuesday as he toured the $3.9 billion project named after his late father.
He says construction on the span was accelerated to get the bridge open and reduce traffic between Rockland and Westchester counties.
The remaining part of the old bridge will still be standing when the second span is opened.
It will have to be taken down before the project is finished.
Traffic was shifted onto the first span of the new bridge last year
