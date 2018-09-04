TRAFFIC

2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge set to open Saturday

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the second span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, will open to traffic this Saturday.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday as he toured the $3.9 billion project named after his late father.

He says construction on the span was accelerated to get the bridge open and reduce traffic between Rockland and Westchester counties.

The remaining part of the old bridge will still be standing when the second span is opened.

It will have to be taken down before the project is finished.

Traffic was shifted onto the first span of the new bridge last year

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmario cuomo tappan zee bridgetrafficbridgeRockland CountyWestchester CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Route 495 delays expected to worsen as many head back to work
Renovated 110th Street B/C subway reopens
Horse carriage boarding areas may move into Central Park
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mugshots: 7 arrested, 1 sought in Yonkers gang takedown
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
'Cosby Show' actor sounds off on job at NJ Trader Joe's
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories extended
Authorities: MS-13 members took turns hacking man to death
Nike faces backlash for ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion
Show More
Arson eyed after massive fire destroys LI home; 1 hurt
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County
More News