3 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood that left three people injured.It happened before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Place and Kenmare Street.Two vehicles collided, sending one, a minivan, up onto a sidewalk.Three people, including two who were trapped in the minivan, were taken to an area hospital.One of the vehicles was operating as a for-hire vehicle at the time.----------