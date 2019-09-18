Traffic

3 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood that left three people injured.

It happened before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Place and Kenmare Street.

Two vehicles collided, sending one, a minivan, up onto a sidewalk.

Three people, including two who were trapped in the minivan, were taken to an area hospital.

One of the vehicles was operating as a for-hire vehicle at the time.

