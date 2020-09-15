Traffic

4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way head-on crash on Southern State Parkway on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were killed and one person was critically injured in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.

It happened eastbound near exit 29 in North Massapequa, in the Town of Oyster Bay, around 5:10 a.m.

Moments before the crash, someone made a 911 call about a wrong-way driver.

A Toyota Sedan with just the driver inside was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an SUV with four people inside head-on.

A third vehicle, an SUV with one person inside, attempted to avoid the crash and hit the Toyota sedan. A motorcyclist also tried to avoid the collision but lost control and hit debris from the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Sedan and three people inside the SUV hit head-on died at the scene. The fourth person inside the SUV is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt and the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Southern State Parkway has been reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countynorth massapequacar crashtraffic fatalitiessouthern state parkwaycar firetrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
Territory added, 6 states removed from Tri-State quarantine list
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return
Beloved SoHo dog goes missing, later found in Westchester
LI Sound bacteria entering wounds, causing rare illness in CT
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Show More
Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video
AccuWeather: Fall feel
Clear video shows suspect opening fire in deli
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Terrifying stabbing caught on camera inside deli
More TOP STORIES News