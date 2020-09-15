4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way head-on crash on Southern State Parkway on Long Island

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were killed and one person was critically injured in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.It happened eastbound near exit 29 in North Massapequa, in the Town of Oyster Bay, around 5:10 a.m.Moments before the crash, someone made a 911 call about a wrong-way driver.A Toyota Sedan with just the driver inside was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an SUV with four people inside head-on.A third vehicle, an SUV with one person inside, attempted to avoid the crash and hit the Toyota sedan. A motorcyclist also tried to avoid the collision but lost control and hit debris from the crash.The driver of the Toyota Sedan and three people inside the SUV hit head-on died at the scene. The fourth person inside the SUV is listed in serious condition.The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt and the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The Southern State Parkway has been reopened.The cause of the collision is under investigation.The State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.----------