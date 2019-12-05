Traffic

Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in electrical accident near Bronx railyard

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- An Amtrak maintenance worker was killed and two others were injured following an explosion triggered by an electrical accident near a railyard in the Bronx Thursday.

It happened on Unionport Road in the Van Nest section around 11 a.m.

Authorities say the worker was doing fuse work on a transformer, and the power was supposed to be turned off but wasn't.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The severity of the other injuries is unclear.

Train traffic was halted in the area, and officials advised there may be Amtrak delays as a result of the police investigation.

Amtrak issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee. The incident happened at approximately 11:05 a.m. at a substation just outside of New York City. There are reports of two additional nonlife-threatening employee injuries. Trains are being delayed through the area as local authorities respond. A full investigation is underway."

