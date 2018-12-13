EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4886287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skyeye captured video of a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2120782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at cemetery.

Bizarre and shocking details have been released about the man sources say caused a crash in Texas that killed two people and sent four others to the hospital.The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck has been identified as 54-year-old Charles Glaze, according to sources.Sources say Glaze reportedly crossed from the westbound lanes of Highway 99, over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking four vehicles.When speaking to authorities, Glaze reportedly said he didn't know what happened before the crash.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said five people, including Glaze, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.A Katy police officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News he was the first to arrive at the scene and helped extract a man from a rolled over Ford F-150."The best way I can describe it, mass chaos. A huge field of debris, unfortunately," said Katy Police Officer Johnny Alvarez.Officer Alvarez went into action when he saw the overturned truck. We later learned the truck belongs to Glaze."The vehicle was overturned. I got on my knees and I entered the vehicle through the rear passenger window. We were applying first aid and we just assisted him in any way we could," said Alvarez.Deputies said Glaze did not appear to be intoxicated and said he is cooperating with their investigation. Glaze has not been charged in the deadly crash.The driver apparently has a history of seizures, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately known if Glaze was cleared by a doctor to drive.At least one vehicle rolled over, and several others were left mangled or torn to pieces. A boat on a trailer was seen in the middle of the wreckage.According to sources, Glaze was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the crash on Highway 99.But new details revealed a twist about Glaze. According to sources, not only does Glaze have a medical history but he also has a criminal history, as he was charged in 2017 with aggravated kidnapping and assault out of Montgomery County.Investigators say in 2017 a woman was visiting her son's gravesite when Glaze attacked her at the Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball.Deputies say he assaulted her with a Taser and showed her a gun before tying her up with zip ties and a necktie. Deputies say she managed to escape.In another incident, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say a man matching Glaze's description reportedly made another woman feel uncomfortable at a different Klein cemetery and she reported that to authorities.----------