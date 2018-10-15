Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Hundreds of bus shelters across New York City are closed and awaiting inspection out of an "abundance of caution."
The partial collapse of a bus shelter on Staten Island on Oct. 5 forced the shelters' managing company, JCDecaux, to close the structures throughout the city.
Fortunately no one was injured at the shelter on Van Duzer Street and Victory Boulevard, but after the problem was found to be corroded bolts, 1,400 other shelters are now closed pending inspection.
Of the 1,000 shelters inspected so far, 30 needed to be fixed.
The Department of Transportation released the following statement:
"Bus riders deserve the best level of service whether it be on the bus or when waiting in a bus shelter. DOT expects JCDecaux to keep the city's bus shelters safe and well maintained. We will hold the contractor accountable for making these fixes expeditiously. We agree with their current actions and will monitor to make sure the shelters are inspected and returned to operation in a safe manner."
Inspections are expected to be completed within a week and any necessary repairs are expected to be done by the end of the month.
