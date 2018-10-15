Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs

Hundreds of bus shelters across New York City are closed and awaiting inspection out of an "abundance of caution."The partial collapse of a bus shelter on Staten Island on Oct. 5 forced the shelters' managing company, JCDecaux, to close the structures throughout the city.Fortunately no one was injured at the shelter on Van Duzer Street and Victory Boulevard, but after the problem was found to be corroded bolts, 1,400 other shelters are now closed pending inspection.Of the 1,000 shelters inspected so far, 30 needed to be fixed.The Department of Transportation released the following statement:Inspections are expected to be completed within a week and any necessary repairs are expected to be done by the end of the month.----------