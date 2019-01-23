TRAFFIC

Water main break in Chelsea: L train service being restored, some streets closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest from the site of the water main break, 7th Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
L train service is gradually being restored after flooding from a broken water main suspended service and closed several blocks in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

The MTA says L trains are running again between Manhattan and Brooklyn, with service terminating at 14 St-Union Sq. Commuters were advised to expect extensive delays in both directions.

The break in the 20-inch main was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a large amount of water gushing down 7th Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

John Del Giorno has details from NewsCopter7 over the scene.



Utility crews responded and shut off the water, which then quickly receded.

However, water service was affected for residents living along 7th Avenue. Gas service was also interrupted for a handful of customers.

The break briefly flooded streets and poured water into the nearby subway station.

L train service was suspended between 8th Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

Commuters were being advised to use A, C, J or M line trains or the M16 bus as alternates.

The following streets were closed to traffic as cleanup and repairs got underway: 7th Avenue between 16th and 13th streets; and 14th and 15th streets between 6th and 8th avenues.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwater main break
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA board facing mounting pressure to avoid transit fare hike
4 new Metro-North stations will connect Bronx to Penn Station
MTA touts progress in improving subway commute times
MTA raising speed limit on subway trains to reduce commute times
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bronx bodega becomes 'Safe Haven Zone' after Junior's murder
Reports of drone lead to brief ground stop, delays at Newark
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson ruled suicide
Alec Baldwin due back in court in parking spot assault case
Men charged in plot to attack upstate NY Muslim community
Mariano Rivera elected to baseball Hall of Fame, first unanimous pick
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Show More
Lawmakers pass bill to protect abortion rights in NY
Man sought in assault on NYC woman going to prayer meeting
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
MTA board facing mounting pressure to avoid transit fare hike
Body of missing Chili's waitress, mom of 7-year-old, found
More News