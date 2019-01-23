EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5102385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Del Giorno has details from NewsCopter7 over the scene.

L train service is gradually being restored after flooding from a broken water main suspended service and closed several blocks in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.The MTA says L trains are running again between Manhattan and Brooklyn, with service terminating at 14 St-Union Sq. Commuters were advised to expect extensive delays in both directions.The break in the 20-inch main was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Avenue and 14th Street in Chelsea.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a large amount of water gushing down 7th Avenue.Utility crews responded and shut off the water, which then quickly receded.However, water service was affected for residents living along 7th Avenue. Gas service was also interrupted for a handful of customers.The break briefly flooded streets and poured water into the nearby subway station.L train service was suspended between 8th Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.Commuters were being advised to use A, C, J or M line trains or the M16 bus as alternates.The following streets were closed to traffic as cleanup and repairs got underway: 7th Avenue between 16th and 13th streets; and 14th and 15th streets between 6th and 8th avenues.----------