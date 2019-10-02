Controversial 14th Street Busway plan goes into effect Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 14th Street Busway will open Thursday after an appeals court ruled against a challenge to put the brakes on the bus-only lanes.
The busway will allow the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
"Thanks to this latest court ruling, the new 14th Street busway has gotten the green light and bus riders will finally get moving," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "This is a smart project that speeds up buses and leaves room for the drop-offs and deliveries the neighborhood needs. These are the changes we have to make as a city to fight congestion and give people transit options they can rely on."
The 14th Street Transit and Truck Priority Project aims to improve reliability for the M14A/D select bus service.
The Busway plan was supposed to originally start July 1, but was held up by a preliminary injunction back on June 28.
