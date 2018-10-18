Governor Andrew Cuomo toured the transit tunnel under the Hudson River that is in desperate need of repairs.The governor heads to Washington Thursday to secure money for the Gateway Tunnel Project, that could help ease all the transit troubles in the Tri-State.The governor shot a video Wednesday night of the tour that he says will be sent to President Donald Trump.Deteriorating cables and salt water damage is what Governor Cuomo says he hopes to show to the president.It's Cuomo's newest effort to show the amount of damage left behind from Superstorm Sandy and the repair work that has to be done in that one existing train tunnel with two tubes.The hope is to secure funding to fix the current tunnel and funding to begin the work on a new Gateway tunnel.Half of the funding was promised under the Obama administration, but President Trump has not been on board.The governor says the current condition of the one tunnel, could lead to major regional issues for the 450 trains and the passengers who use it every day."You have a level of damage that is possible to interrupt service for days and if you lose service of one of these tunnels for one, two or three days you're talking about a devastating impact on the whole Northeast Corridor," Governor Cuomo said.Even once the funding is secured, it would take seven to eight years to complete the project.That is why Governor Cuomo says time is of the essence and he hopes the president will look beyond politics.----------