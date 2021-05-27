Traffic

Cuomo to tour LIRR East Side Access construction project at Grand Central Terminal

Cuomo to tour LIRR East Side Access project

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- By the end of next year, Long Island Rail Road trains will have access to Grand Central Terminal for the first time.

The MTA says after decades of delays the East Side Access project is on track for completion by December 2022.

The project will bring eight new tracks to the station, connecting the LIRR directly to Manhattan's East Side.

The Long Island Rail Road announced Monday it will test batteries that could enable electric trains to travel on the railroad's diesel branches.



Pictures displayed Wednesday at the MTA board meeting showed bright, modern spaces being constructed.

The goal is to ease massive crowding at Penn Station, and to help ease inconvenience for Long Island commuters trying to get to the East Side.

The MTA is calling this the largest train station project in more than a half a century.



"It's the biggest transit project underway in North America," said MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, "with a 350,000 square foot facility with 8 tracks. It's in fact the first time anyone's built an 8-track rail station in the U.S. since, I believe, the 1950s."

Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to tour the progress today.

It's one of several transit projects either planned or currently underway across the system.

In April, the Long Island Rail Road announced it will test batteries that could enable electric trains to travel on the railroad's diesel branches.

Officials agree that smaller communities that may not have the resources to do lengthy background checks will benefit the most from the Wandering Officers law.



