Electric scooter ride sharing becomes reality in Hoboken, NJ

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There's a new way to get around Hoboken, thanks to an electric scooter ride sharing program.

The city is adding 250 electric scooters by Lime, as well as 50 OJO sit-down or seated scooters.

Hoboken is the first city in New Jersey to offer e-scooter sharing. These are dock-less.

The city already has ride sharing and bike sharing programs. The electric scooters are being tested in a 6-month pilot program.

Either option is meant only for bike paths and bike lanes.

The Lime scooters cost a dollar to unlock and 15 cents a minute. They go up to 15 miles an hour.

The OJO seated scooters are slightly faster and cost several cents more to unlock. Helmets are not included.

Walking is cheaper. And better for your body.

But when it comes to convenience, these wheels do the trick.

