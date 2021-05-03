Hit and run crash leaves infant critically injured on Long Island

It happened Sunday night on Davidson Street in Wyandanch.
Police say the driver of a Nissan Murano collided with an oncoming car and flipped.
The driver of the Murano ran away, leaving the 8-month-old girl inside along with her mother.
The baby was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. She is in critical condition.
Her mother is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the oncoming car sustained minor injuries.
Police are searching for the driver of the Murano, who fled.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.
MORE NEWS: Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip