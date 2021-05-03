Traffic

Hit and run crash leaves infant critically injured on Long Island

Infant critically injured in hit-and-run crash

WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An 8-month-old baby girl is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened Sunday night on Davidson Street in Wyandanch.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Murano collided with an oncoming car and flipped.

The driver of the Murano ran away, leaving the 8-month-old girl inside along with her mother.

The baby was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. She is in critical condition.



Her mother is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the oncoming car sustained minor injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of the Murano, who fled.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.

MORE NEWS: Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.



Related topics:
trafficnew yorksuffolk countywyandanchlong islandhit and runtraffic accidenthit and run accident
