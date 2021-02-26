Lamborghini crashes in Queens; driver and passenger flee damaged car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10368763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A bright yellow Lamborghini crashed in Astoria, Queens, and the occupants fled the scene.The vehicle crashed at the intersection of 38th Avenue and 30th Street just after 4 a.m.Two people jumped out of the high end vehicle and fled on foot.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed damage to the passenger side door. And the rear passenger side wheel was missing.No injuries were reported and police were still investigating hours later.----------