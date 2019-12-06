Traffic

7 On Your Side: License plate frame problems hit drivers with frustrating fines

By and Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Car owners are getting tickets for license plate frames that partially obscure the "tag line" on their license plate, and they're incensed about it.

Joanne Lufrano, a math professor at Hofstra University, got a $65 ticket while she was out buying deli meat in Little Italy.

"I didn't even know this was a thing, or what a tag line is," she said.

Fire inspector Alfred Pride got a violation on his car while parked in Midtown, the violation reading "Plate improperly displayed, tag line covered."

"I was like whoa, whoa, whoa, what is this?" he said.

Both drivers were using the plate frames placed on their cars by their car dealers.

The frame allows "New York" to be shown, but it covers up "Empire State" at the bottom -- which is apparently illegal.

According to New York City Department of Transportation rules, "Valid plates must be properly displayed, kept clean in a condition that is readable, not be covered by glass or any plastic material."

