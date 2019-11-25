LIRR safety measures helping to prevent drivers from ending up on tracks

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- The Federal Railroad Administration has recognized the Long Island Rail Road for improving safety.
As part of a new program, the LIRR installed new equipment to better alert drivers who may become confused by GPS directions.
The new initiative dramatically cut down on drivers crossing onto tracks during the dark or in inclement weather.
The LIRR has a first of its kind partnership with the GPS app Waze, to alert drivers that they are approaching a grade crossing.
Federal officials suggest all US railroads review the LIRR's program and consider similar changes.
