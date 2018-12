A minor derailment of a non-passenger train in Port Washington Yard is resulting in the cancellation of two AM Peak trains.The 6:17 a.m. and 7:36 a.m. trains from Port Washington to Penn Station will be canceled.Customers can take the 6:27 a.m. and 7:46 a.m. trains from Port Washington to Penn Station.For more information visit mta.info/lirr ----------