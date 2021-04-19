Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Central Park West and West 65th Street.
The driver said they were not immediately aware that someone had been hit and kept driving with the body stuck under the car for a short period.
The driver eventually realized and returned to the scene to speak with police.
The man who was hit died from his injuries.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The crash is under investigation.
ALSO READ | Organization sounding the alarm on hate with Asian American attacks on the rise
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube