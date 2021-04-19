Traffic

Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
Pedestrian fatally struck on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Central Park West and West 65th Street.


The driver said they were not immediately aware that someone had been hit and kept driving with the body stuck under the car for a short period.

The driver eventually realized and returned to the scene to speak with police.

The man who was hit died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.


The crash is under investigation.

