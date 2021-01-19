MTA delays fare hikes for several months amid coronavirus pandemic

The MTA says it made the decision after holding eight public hearings and learning how many people are unable to handle the increase.
"As part of our biennial review of fare and toll policy, the MTA conducted the unprecedented level of outreach this year required, holding eight public hearings and receiving 2,100 public comments. What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement.
ALSO READ: Good Samaritan reflects on near-death experience after naked man electrocuted in subway fight
The agency, which desperately needs revenue, says it's hopeful for $8 billion dollars in pandemic relief from the incoming administration.
"Buoyed by President-elect Biden, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the MTA also has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond. For these reasons, the MTA has decided to postpone the planned fare increase for several months. We plan to move forward with a discussion and vote on recommended toll changes in February," Foye added in the statement.
Tolls on bridges and tunnels are still expected to go up next month.
Related: MTA in worse shape than during the Great Depression, officials say
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip