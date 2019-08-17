Traffic

MTA says may cut New York City subway, bus service in fall am budge concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A budget crisis may lead to subway and bus service restrictions beginning in the fall.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said this proposal was influenced by ridership trends.

Budget experts say the MTA will be in a $1 billion budget hole by 2022. Last month, the agency announced it will be cutting up to 2,700 jobs to help prepare for the financial burden but says more cost-saving would still need to be done.

Service changes are just some of the possible future MTA cutbacks.

"The gap we are trying to close is hundreds of millions of dollars. The service guideline reductions are going to be a relatively small part of that. I want to be clear. We've got hundreds of millions of dollars, and in an out year, billions of dollars to account for." Foye said.

MTA will propose these potential service reductions to the board in September.

No further details have been announced.

