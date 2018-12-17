New Jersey Transit completes Positive Train Control installation

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey Transit has completed installation of the safety measure known as Positive Train Control.Criteria for the Federal Railroad Administration's end-of-year requirement included installation of equipment on locomotives and cab control cars, installation of 326 miles of wayside equipment including radios, transponders and poles, and initiating PTC testing and employee training."It's a new day at New Jersey Transit," Murphy said. "We promised the people of New Jersey that we would start making it right at NJ Transit, and this achievement shows we are doing just that. Make no mistake. There's still a lot of work left to do on PTC, but this is a major step forward as we continue to rebuild our mass transit system."The achievement means NJ Transit can apply for an alternative schedule to have PTC fully operational by the end of 2020."After years of being behind schedule, meeting the federal deadline for installing Positive Train Control technology along NJ Transit rail lines shows transit passengers that safety is priority number one," said Congressman Bill Pascrell, who worked to secure a federal grant for PTC installation in 2017. "I expect PTC can help prevent future accidents and start restoring New Jerseyans' trust in our public transit. While there are miles to go to repair the damage from years of neglect, Governor Murphy deserves commendation for his focus on improving NJ Transit. We must again have a mass transit system New Jerseyans deserve."As part of the FRA-approved schedule for implementing PTC, NJ Transit was required to complete hardware installations by December 31, 2018.----------