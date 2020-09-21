Traffic

New Jersey MVC computers back up, but frustration mounts

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is back up and running after a computer network connection problem halted all transactions Monday, the latest frustrating incident for customers after the agency's reopening led to long lines and confusion.

The outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. and was resolved around 1:30 p.m., but that was of little solace to hundreds who had lined up since the early morning hours.

Power remained out at the Edison Licensing Center, however, and will not be restored before Tuesday, when the agency is expected to open as normal at 8 a.m.

Officials have not said what may have caused the problem.

The issues were prohibiting staffers from processing transaction online or in MVC offices across the state.

Officials said the following locations have reached capacity for Monday and will not be accepting more customers: Bakers Basin, Bayonne, Eatontown, Flemington, Lodi, Newark, Wayne, Newton, Trenton, Turnersville and Wallington.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

