TRAFFIC

NJ Transit faces massive delays in, out of Penn Station due to Amtrak wire issues

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit service has resumed in and out of New York Penn Station after Amtrak wire issues briefly halted service Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit service is subject to up to 60-minute delays.



Transit officials said Amtrak started experiencing overhead wire issues between Newark and NYPS around 2:40 p.m., and power was restored around 2:50 p.m.

Several Amtrak trains were also affected by the wire issues.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers will continue to cross-honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

PATH is also accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal but resumed to Penn Station with train 6648.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpenn stationnew jersey transitNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 dead when LIRR trains hit car that bypassed crossing gates
TESTIMONY: Cohen speaks before House committee
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
Man sentenced to 190 years for grisly NJ triple murder
Man fatally shot answering front door in Queens
NJ fire engulfs abandoned building, spreads to 2 structures
Homeowner charged after 70-80 teens found drinking at NJ party
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Show More
24-year-old innocent bystander wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Justice for Junior: Bronx street renamed after slain teen
Burglar breaking into NY apartments via fire escapes
Ex-NJ 'pooperintendent' sues police over mug shot release
Suffolk County launches online police reporting system
More News