@NJTRANSIT and “need to get _______” should never be in the same sentence. The scene at NYP at 2:00. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/MVCKhddp5o — LetsGoFlyers (@P90Ed) February 27, 2019

New Jersey Transit service has resumed in and out of New York Penn Station after Amtrak wire issues briefly halted service Wednesday afternoon.NJ Transit service is subject to up to 60-minute delays.Transit officials said Amtrak started experiencing overhead wire issues between Newark and NYPS around 2:40 p.m., and power was restored around 2:50 p.m.Several Amtrak trains were also affected by the wire issues.NJ Transit bus and private carriers will continue to cross-honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.PATH is also accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street.Midtown Direct Line trains were diverted to Hoboken Terminal but resumed to Penn Station with train 6648.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------