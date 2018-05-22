TRAFFIC

New Jersey Transit holds forum at Penn Station to solicit feedback from commuters

Jim Dolan reports on the forum for New Jersey Transit commuters.

New Jersey Transit gave commuters a chance to vent at a forum at Penn Station in New York Tuesday evening.

Senior management of the agency held the latest "We Are Listening" forum.

Riders were encouraged to stop by with any questions and to offer feedback about their commuting experiences.

"You' live in Jersey, there's so many people that commute, they pay high taxes to live in New Jersey and they should have a better transit system," said one commuter.

But fixing the problems isn't so easy. "It took a good decade to get to where we are and I think you see that with rail properties around the country," said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett. "Some have ups and downs, they may be more in an up cycle but over a 20-year period, generally the country has not invested in our infrastructure so a lot of these things cannot be solved with a magic wand."

NJ Transit says it conducts the forums to give customers the opportunity to speak directly to the agency's executive director, general managers of operations and senior staff.

The feedback will be part of NJ Transit's "Scorecard" initiative to measure how the agency is operating and target specific improvements.

