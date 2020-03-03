Coronavirus News: NJ Transit taking measures against novel coronavirus

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit says it is taking all appropriate precautions to protect employees and customers from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Officials say the mass transit system remains safe to use.
The agency has been working with administration officials, state agencies and departments in a coordinated manner to ensure, NJT said.
While there are still no confirmed cases of any individual infected with the virus in the State of New Jersey, NJ TRANSIT formed an internal task force that includes highly-trained and experienced staff from its Medical, Office of Emergency Management, Environmental, Safety, Communications departments, and all operating lines, and is closely monitoring news about COVID-19.
The general public is not considered at risk at this time as the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered to be very low.
"NJ TRANSIT's internal task force is meeting regularly, sharing of the most up-to-date information obtained from state and federal health officials," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett. "We will continue to coordinate with the state's coronavirus task force and are prepared to take any and all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees."
There are clear protocols and procedures for the cleaning and disinfection of rolling stock, vehicles and public facilities identified. NJ Transit said it is enhancing current cleaning procedures to augment daily practices and additional disinfection regimens. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, armrests, seating areas and restrooms.
They've also increased how frequently all stations are cleaned.. Areas regularly cleaned include are doors, door knobs, windows, benches, partitions, trash cans, elevators, escalators, handrails, ledges, all restrooms and floor surfaces and all floor mats.
The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) offer the following preventative steps for the coronavirus:
Stay home if you are sick
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Avoid close contact with those who are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash, then wash hands
