New Jersey Transit train derails, modified service to continue through Nov. 25

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line rail service will continue to operate on a modified schedule through Wednesday as the result of a derailment early Tuesday morning in Perth Amboy.

NJ Transit announced rail service will remain suspended in both directions between South Amboy and Penn Station New York.


The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.
It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.

None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.



Bus service is being provided between South Amboy and Metropark, with stops at Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Avenel.


Customers can transfer at Metropark for Northeast Corridor (NEC) trains to and from Penn Station New York.

North Jersey Coast Line trains are operating on a normal weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head.

