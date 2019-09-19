Traffic

NJ Transit train hits car at crossing in River Edge, causing suspension

By Eyewitness News
RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit train collided with a car in River Edge Thursday morning.

The train collided with the car at the Main Street crossing at around 7:30 a.m.

Two people in the car were injured and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

None of the 400 passengers of the train were injured. The train, Number 1610 from Spring Valley, was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8:05 a.m.

Pascack Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions. NJ TRANSIT Bus is cross-honoring NJT Rail tickets and passes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichobokenbergen countytrain crashnjtransit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elderly widow robbed of tombstone money in East Village
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall
Driver crashes after police pursuit on George Washington Bridge
AccuWeather: More sun and nice
Missing baby on Long Island found safe, father not yet located
Firefighters jump fence to reach back of burning Newark building
Driver charged after 1-year-old girl killed when SUV jumps curb
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates unvaccinated students quarantined in schools
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
Report: Gun used in SI NYPD shooting stolen from another officer
More TOP STORIES News